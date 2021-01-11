Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fired attorney owed nothing from client, judge rules (access required)

Fired attorney owed nothing from client, judge rules (access required)

By: David Donovan January 11, 2021

A Charlotte attorney will collect nothing from a former client who fired him and retained new attorneys who helped him negotiate a multimillion-dollar personal injury settlement, a Union County judge has ruled. The client in the underlying personal injury case was seriously injured in 2015 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while working at an industrial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo