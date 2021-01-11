Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 11, 2021

Andrew Heath, a superior court judge and former state budget director and chairman of the state’s Industrial Commission, has been appointed to lead the North Carolina Administrative Offices of the Courts. New Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby made the appointment on Jan. 8, one day after Heath’s predecessor, McKinley Wooten, submitted his resignation. Heath will ...

