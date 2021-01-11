Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Discovery – Deposition Notice (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Discovery – Deposition Notice (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 11, 2021

  Plaintiffs contend that plaintiff Mace was misled by defendant Utley to invest in Utley’s businesses because he was promised an ownership interest but never received it. Whether Mace took out a $300,000.00 loan in order to pay off a preexisting debt or to acquire an ownership interest in Utley Investments, LLC, is the classic he-said-she-said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo