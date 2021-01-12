Quantcast
COVID has estate planning clients confronting mortality (access required)

COVID has estate planning clients confronting mortality (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 12, 2021

    For estate planning attorneys, 2020 was a year unlike any they have ever seen, from meeting clients in parking lots to comforting desperate family members whose elderly parents have succumbed to the virus and didn’t have plans for their estate. “I’ve had heart-breaking calls, as all of my colleagues have, and I can never un-hear or ...

