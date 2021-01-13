Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Record of phone calls didn’t create jurisdiction in heart-balm case (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires January 13, 2021

  For one North Carolina man looking to sue his ex-wife’s purported paramour, the quality of her phone calls with the other man apparently mattered at least as much as their quantity. Although the ex-husband alleged that the pair had exchanged hundreds of phone calls while his wife was living in North Carolina, a divided panel ...

