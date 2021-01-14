Quantcast
Chapel Hill attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan January 14, 2021

Attorney: Judith L. Birchfield Location: Chapel Hill Bar membership: Member since 1993 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Jan. 4 Background: Birchfield surrendered her law license voluntarily, acknowledging that there was a pending complaint against her in the Disciplinary Hearing Commission alleging that she had violated the Rules of Professional Conduct. Neither the affidavit of surrender of Birchfield’s law license nor ...

