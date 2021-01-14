Quantcast
County judicial officials to OK trials, in-person hearings (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 14, 2021

  Local judicial officials now have the authority to decide when and if their respective county courts can resume having in-person hearings, as a result of a new order from new North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby. In December, then-Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered all in-person court hearings across the state to stop because of ...

