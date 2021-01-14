Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – No hearing required to investigate juror’s Twitter use (access required)

Criminal Practice – No hearing required to investigate juror’s Twitter use (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 14, 2021

Where a defendant convicted of the misuse of public assets sought an evidentiary hearing into the conduct of a juror who followed journalists covering the trial, there was no evidence she read a tweet about the trial. Background After Allen H. Loughry II was convicted of mail fraud and wire fraud for the misuse of public assets, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo