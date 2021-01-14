Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Rape, burglary do not qualify as violent felonies (access required)

Criminal Practice – Rape, burglary do not qualify as violent felonies (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 14, 2021

Where a defendant was convicted of possessing a firearm and sentenced under the heightened penalties of the Armed Career Criminal Act, or ACCA, based on prior felony convictions, because the Virginia rape and burglary statutes can be satisfied with proof that does not involve the use of physical force, they did not qualify as violent ...

