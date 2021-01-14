Quantcast
Henderson Co. DA given stayed suspension (access required)

By: David Donovan January 14, 2021

Attorney: Gregory A. Newman Location: Hendersonville Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Jan. 4. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Newman complies with certain conditions. Background: Newman, the elected district attorney for Prosecutorial District 42, signed an indictment charging the defendant with rape of ...

