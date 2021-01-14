Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Justice reform likely to be hot topic as legislature starts new session (access required)

Justice reform likely to be hot topic as legislature starts new session (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 14, 2021

  In last November’s elections, North Carolina voters dashed both parties’ hopes of securing unified control of the state legislature. Voters handily re-elected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, but Republicans held onto their majorities in both chambers, and even gained four seats in the House while Democrats gained one in the Senate. Republicans’ 69-51 majority in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo