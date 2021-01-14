Quantcast
By: David Donovan January 14, 2021

Attorney: Frederick J. Owens Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Censured on May 11 Background: Owens was suspended from the practice of law in September 2018 and required to wind down his practice. Owens failed to notify a client about his suspension or withdraw from the client’s case, and the client received an order for arrest ...

