Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Partial New Trial (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Partial New Trial (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

Even though G.S. § 7A-27(b)(3) says that an “appeal lies of right directly to the Court of Appeals ... from any interlocutory order or judgment of a superior court or district court in a civil action or proceeding that ... grants or refuses a new trial,” an order granting a partial new trial is not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo