Civil Practice – Appeals – Missing File Stamp – Service on Defendant (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

Plaintiff’s notice of appeal in the record has not been file-stamped. This is a jurisdictional defect because this court cannot determine if the notice of appeal was timely filed. Appeal dismissed. In addition, judgment was entered on 7 December 2018, but the only proof the defendant-SBI may have received a copy of the notice of appeal is ...

