By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

Where the appellant-defendant’s verified answer denied both accepting business loans from plaintiff and a failure to pay any indebtedness in full, appellant’s apparently inadvertent failure to deny paragraph 17 of the complaint – alleging that defendants repaid certain sums to plaintiff – does not constitute undisputed evidence that a valid debt is due and owing ...

