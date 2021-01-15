Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Armed Robbery – Acting in Concert – Armed Brother – Lesser Included Offense (access required)

Criminal Practice – Armed Robbery – Acting in Concert – Armed Brother – Lesser Included Offense (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

Defendant was not entitled to dismissal of the armed robbery charge against him. A reasonable inference that defendant was acting in concert with his armed brother and with assailant Lonnie Degraffenreidt arises from the state’s evidence: Defendant and Degraffenreidt were hiding behind trashcans when defendant’s brother, Xavier, drove up in a car and pointed a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo