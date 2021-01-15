Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Cocaine Sale & Delivery – Controlled Buy – Evidence – Other Sales (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

At defendant’s trial for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and sale and delivery of cocaine arising out of a 25 February 2015 controlled buy by a confidential informant, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it admitted evidence of other controlled buys by the CI from defendant on 20 February ...

