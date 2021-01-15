Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sex Offender Registration – Constitutional – Ex Post Facto (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sex Offender Registration – Constitutional – Ex Post Facto (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

Defendant, who was convicted of rape in 1977, argues that the trial court’s application of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act to deny his petition for removal from the sex offender registry violates the ex post facto clauses of the federal and state constitution. However, we are bound by this court’s previous decisions holding ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo