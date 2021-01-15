Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Jan. 18 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Jan. 18 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

Cheri Beasley, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, has joined McGuireWoods’ litigation practice in Raleigh as a partner and member of the firm’s appellate team. Beasley joined the Supreme Court in 2012 and was appointed chief justice in March 2019. She served for nearly four years on the state’s Court of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo