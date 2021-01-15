Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – ‘Accident’ – Plaintiff’s Evidence – Cracked Chair & Emergency Button (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – ‘Accident’ – Plaintiff’s Evidence – Cracked Chair & Emergency Button (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2021

Where the Industrial Commission determined that the plaintiff-certified nursing assistant had “failed to offer evidence to establish” than an accident occurred when she had to grab and hold a patient to keep him from falling, it appears the Commission failed to consider the complete testimony of plaintiff’s doctor or plaintiff’s evidence that the patient’s wheelchair ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo