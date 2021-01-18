Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / U.S.V.I. court violated N.C. man’s civil rights, COA rules (access required)

U.S.V.I. court violated N.C. man’s civil rights, COA rules (access required)

By: David Donovan January 18, 2021

  It is the unlikeliest of quarrels. North Carolina is home to more than 10 million people; the U.S. Virgin Islands is home to some 106,000, making it a bit bigger than Concord, but smaller than High Point. And the whole spat started over less than $6,000 in unpaid debts for a timeshare. But it has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo