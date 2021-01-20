Quantcast
Administrative – Evidence supports IRS rejection of deduction for donated house (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2021

Where homeowners took a deduction for donating an entire house to a charitable organization, but the charity disassembled the house, salvaged useful components and left the remainder for demolition by the homeowners’ contractor, the IRS’s disallowance of the deduction was upheld. The IRS determined that the homeowners did not convey their entire interest in the ...

