Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Rights – Necessity of pepper spray a jury question (access required)

Civil Rights – Necessity of pepper spray a jury question (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2021

A jury will decide if a prison official’s decision to pepper spray an inmate after he head-butted an officer and was lying on his back in handcuffs was “clearly necessary” to respond to a threat to officer safety or to retaliate or punish. Because there were disputed facts, summary judgment for the officer was inappropriate, ...

