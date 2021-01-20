Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – Consular’s decision about visa application beyond judicial review (access required)

Immigration – Consular’s decision about visa application beyond judicial review (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2021

Where the consular officer who denied a visa application cited the statutory provisions for the denial and explained her reasoning—that she found the applicant had proffered a falsified passport and lied about her age—the doctrine of consular non-reviewability barred judicial review. Background In October 2016, Anthony Sesay, a United States citizen, filed an immediate-relative petition on behalf ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo