Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal Impact – Fees – Civil Practice – Class Action – Certification – Refund Claim (access required)

Municipal Impact – Fees – Civil Practice – Class Action – Certification – Refund Claim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2021

  Even if there were a statute of repose requiring plaintiffs to challenge an impact-fee ordinance within nine months of the ordinance’s passage, plaintiffs challenge the collection of the impact fee rather than the adoption of the ordinance. Moreover, the General Assembly’s repeal of the legislation authorizing impact fees also repealed the purported statute of repose ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo