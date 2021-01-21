Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Jury & Jurors – Voir Dire – Racial Bias – Limitations on Questions (access required)

Criminal Practice – Jury & Jurors – Voir Dire – Racial Bias – Limitations on Questions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 21, 2021

  In this case involving a Black male and a shooting with police officers, defendant sought to question prospective jurors about (1) the possibility that they harbored racial biases against African Americans and (2) their awareness of and opinions regarding incidents of police-officer shootings of Black men. When the trial court prevented defendant from pursuing any ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo