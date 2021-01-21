Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Robbery & Murder – Brady Violation – Bloody Footprint – Caucasian Hairs – Defendant's Spending

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 21, 2021

  Despite defendant’s repeated discovery requests, the state failed to reveal (1) a bloody footprint found at the crime scene, though no blood was found on defendant’s shoes; (2) 70 unidentified Caucasian hairs found at the scene, though defendant is Black and no “Negroid” hairs were recovered; and (3) the fact that a prosecution witness, who ...

