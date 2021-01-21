Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – TPR – Dependency – Alternative Placement – First Impression – Abandonment – Mental Illness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 21, 2021

  Even though the respondent-mother was not involved in identifying the petitioner-guardians as a placement for her daughter, “Ann,” and even though respondent did not suggest any alternative placement, since Ann was in a suitable placement, petitioners could not show that Ann was a dependent child. We reverse the termination of respondent’s parental rights. Even though the Davidson ...

