Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations Parent & Child – TPR – Father’s GAL – Neglect (access required)

Domestic Relations Parent & Child – TPR – Father’s GAL – Neglect (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 21, 2021

  Given the respondent-father’s multiple mental illness diagnoses and the pressure which a termination of parental rights hearing would present for any parent, we cannot infer from the father’s query in reference to his guardian ad litem—“What’s your name?”—that the GAL failed to fulfill his statutory duties. We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights. N.C. R. Civ. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo