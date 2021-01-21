Quantcast
DOT to pay $19.1M to settle Map Act claim (access required)

DOT to pay $19.1M to settle Map Act claim (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 21, 2021

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation is paying $19.1 million to settle a claim by a Wake County family whose land was seized for a major highway project under the now-defunct Map Act, the family’s attorneys report. George Autry, Stephanie Hutchins Autry, and Jeremy Hopkins of Cranfill & Sumner in Raleigh said that the DOT used ...

