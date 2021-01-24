Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Antitrust / Antitrust – Hospital Authority – Unfair Trade Practices Claim – ‘Corporation’ – 50 Percent Market Share (access required)

Antitrust – Hospital Authority – Unfair Trade Practices Claim – ‘Corporation’ – 50 Percent Market Share (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 24, 2021

    Even though plaintiffs claim the defendant-Hospital Authority is stifling competition, the Hospital Authority is not a “corporation” within the meaning of the Unfair Trade Practices Act, and its 50-percent market share is insufficient to constitute a monopoly under N.C. Const. art. 1 § 34. We affirm judgment on the pleadings for defendant as to plaintiffs’ unfair ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo