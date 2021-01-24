Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Criminal Practice – Sex Offense with a Child – Credibility – Investigator’s Bolstering (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sex Offense with a Child – Credibility – Investigator’s Bolstering (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 24, 2021

  As the state concedes, where the defendant-father was charged with sexually abusing his daughter, “Virginia,” the trial court erred when it allowed a DSS investigator to testify, “If we believe those allegations to be true, we will substantiate a case … We substantiated sexual abuse naming [defendant] as the perpetrator.” Because there was no physical ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo