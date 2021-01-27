Quantcast
Domestic Relations – DVPO – Same-Sex Dating Relationship – Constitutional – As-Applied Challenge

Domestic Relations – DVPO – Same-Sex Dating Relationship – Constitutional – As-Applied Challenge (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 27, 2021

  Pursuant to the definitions in G.S. § 50B-1, violence against a person with whom the perpetrator either is, or has been, in a “dating relationship” is not “domestic violence,” no matter how severe the abuse, unless the perpetrator of the violence and the victim of the violence “are persons of the opposite sex[.]” Regardless of ...

