Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Due Process – Service Contract – N.C. Warehouse (access required)

Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Due Process – Service Contract – N.C. Warehouse (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 28, 2021

Even though defendant’s stores are in the western part of the country, since (1) defendant sought out the North Carolina plaintiff to maintain and repair point-of-sale equipment at its stores, (2) the parties’ contract provides for substantial services (repairs of parts and the source for replacement parts) to be performed in North Carolina, and (3) ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo