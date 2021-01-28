Quantcast
Contract – Business Sale – Flight Attendant Training Program – Ambiguous Documents – Intellectual Property (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 28, 2021

Although plaintiff contends that she bought a flight attendant training program, Flight Attendant Career Training (FACT), from defendant Stafford, both Stafford and defendant Triad Aviation Academy, LLC (TAA), argue that TAA owned at least part of FACT. The sale documents and extrinsic evidence reveal a genuine issue of material fact concerning the ownership of FACT ...

