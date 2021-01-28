Quantcast
Corporate – Minority Shareholder – Judicial Dissolution Claim – Other Remedies

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 28, 2021

Even though plaintiff owns, at most, two percent of the shares of the defendant-corporation, G.S. § 55-14-30(2)(ii) does not impose a minimum share ownership requirement on a claim for judicial dissolution. Furthermore, a court is not required to dissolve a corporation, even if a shareholder establishes that judicial dissolution is proper pursuant to § 55-14-30(2); ...

