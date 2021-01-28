Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Shareholders’ Agreement – Put & Call Rights – Withheld Dividends – ‘Controlling Shareholder’ (access required)

Corporate – Shareholders’ Agreement – Put & Call Rights – Withheld Dividends – ‘Controlling Shareholder’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 28, 2021

The parties’ shareholders’ agreement for GoPrime Mortgage, Inc. (Prime), is ambiguous as to who is to buy defendant’s shares when he exercises his “put” right, so plaintiff has stated a claim for a declaratory judgment. However, since both parties own half of Prime’s shares, have the same voting rights, and control half of Prime’s board ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo