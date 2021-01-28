Quantcast
Promoting mental health doesn’t need to be expensive (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 28, 2021

COVID-19 has been a historic public health crisis, but it’s also been a mental health crisis that has intersected with the legal profession’s ongoing concerns over promoting the mental health of attorneys and their staff. Large law firms at least have the advantage of being able to devote significant financial resources to mental health promotion. ...

