Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Real Property – Planned Communities – Property Owners’ Association – Self-Dealing (access required)

Real Property – Planned Communities – Property Owners’ Association – Self-Dealing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 28, 2021

Although the plaintiff-property owners have not made a showing sufficient to overcome the business judgment rule when it comes to their community’s voluntary road-paving project, the court cannot rule as a matter of law for either party with respect to the individual defendants’ involvement in the nominal defendant-property owners’ association’s purchase of real property for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo