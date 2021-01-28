Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Slander – Substantial Truth – Corporation’s IRS Trouble (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Slander – Substantial Truth – Corporation’s IRS Trouble (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 28, 2021

A defendant’s statements to Jackson National Life Insurance Company allegedly caused Jackson National not to enter into an agreement with the plaintiff-corporation; however, where defendant’s statements, especially about the corporation’s trouble with the IRS, were substantially true, plaintiffs are not entitled to summary judgment on their slander claim. The court grants defendants’ motion to strike. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo