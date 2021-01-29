Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Benson attorney issued second reprimand (access required)

Benson attorney issued second reprimand (access required)

By: David Donovan January 29, 2021

Attorney: James R. Levinson Location: Benson Bar membership: Member since 1974 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Nov. 13 Background: Levinson was appointed by the court to represent a client on several felony charges. Shortly thereafter, the client’s father came to Levinson’s firm’s office and met with Levinson’s son, with whom Levinson practiced law. The client’s father entered into a contract ...

