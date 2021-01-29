Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Eighth Amendment – 17-Year-Old – Consecutive Life Sentences

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 29, 2021

  Upon defendant’s motion for appropriate relief, the trial court changed his sentence from two consecutive terms of life without parole to two consecutive terms of life with the possibility of parole, meaning defendant would be eligible for parole in 50 years. Although this court held the same sentence unconstitutional in State v. Kelliher, 849 S.E. ...

