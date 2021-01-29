Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Premarital Agreement – Gift Presumption (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Premarital Agreement – Gift Presumption (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 29, 2021

  Since the parties’ premarital agreement allowed them to make gifts to each other or the marriage, the agreement did not rebut the presumption that the husband’s titling of properties to the marriage was a gift to the marriage. We affirm the equitable distribution order as to properties not contested by defendant-Wife’s appeal. Otherwise, we vacate and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo