Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney censured (access required)

Durham attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan January 29, 2021

Attorney: Julian M. Hall Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2011 Disciplinary action: Censured on Nov. 13 Background: Hall represented a client who agreed to provide information to police in hope of obtaining a more favorable resolution of pending criminal charges. During an interview with police at Hall’s office the client implicated one of Hall’s former clients in a ...

