Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Leland attorney reprimanded (access required)

Leland attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan January 29, 2021

Attorney: Heather M. Ziemba Location: Leland Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Nov. 13 Background: Ziemba closed her solo practice, where she practiced immigration law, and joined another firm. After moving to the new firm, she failed inform a client of her employment change, failed to timely respond to the client, and failed to ensure that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo