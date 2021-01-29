Quantcast
By: David Donovan January 29, 2021

Attorney: Valerie B. Queen Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Nov. 13 Background: Queen received a settlement check on behalf of a client she represented in a personal injury case but didn’t deposit the funds in a trust account and apparently didn’t have a trust account, as the state bar had no record of ...

