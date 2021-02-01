Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional – Prison must provide deaf inmate with access to video calls (access required)

Constitutional – Prison must provide deaf inmate with access to video calls (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 1, 2021

Where the record showed that a deaf inmate could not communicate in writing because of his lack of English proficiency, that point-to-point videophone calls would not have a “ripple effect” on fellow inmates or prison staff, and that the prison could still impose safeguards, it was ordered to provide the inmate with videophone calls. Background Thomas Heyer ...

