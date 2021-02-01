Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sentencing conditions were never ‘imposed’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 1, 2021

Where the sentencing court failed to announce certain conditions of supervised release at the sentencing hearing, an appeal waiver in the plea agreement was inapplicable because these conditions were never “imposed” under the law. Background Christopher Rayquaz Singletary pleaded guilty to a Hobbs Act robbery and to use of a firearm in the course of a crime ...

