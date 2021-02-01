Quantcast
Families of killed construction workers settle claims for $14.5M (access required)

Families of killed construction workers settle claims for $14.5M (access required)

By: Scott Baughman February 1, 2021

  The families of three construction workers who were killed in an accident have confidentially settled a lawsuit against a subcontractor, a general subcontractor, and an equipment manufacturer for $14.25 million, their attorneys report. David Kirby and Bill Bystrynski of Edwards Kirby in Raleigh, Chuk Umerah of Fayetteville, and Adam Neijna of Raleigh report that the three ...

