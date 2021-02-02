Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection –  Consumer Economic Protection Act – Debt Buyer – Statutory Requirements (access required)

Consumer Protection –  Consumer Economic Protection Act – Debt Buyer – Statutory Requirements (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 2, 2021

  When the defendant-debt buyer obtained a default judgment against the plaintiff-debtor, the debt buyer failed to comply with the Consumer Economic Protection Act’s itemization requirements because the debt buyer failed to list the total creditor-assessed unpaid charges and total creditor-assessed unpaid fees that contribute to the charge-off balance, separating them both from each other and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo